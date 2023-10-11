Watch CBS News
Family, friends bid final farewell to Hialeah officer Anthony Caabeiro

By Mauricio Maldonado

MIAMI - Family and loved ones gathered Tuesday to say their final goodbyes to Hialeah officer Anthony Caabeiro.

Caabeiro lost his life in an off-duty motorcycle crash last week in Homestead when his motorcycle collided with a car.

Police said the other driver stayed on the scene.

The viewing was held at the San Jose Funeral Home and the burial will take place Wednesday.

