Off-duty Hialeah police officer dies in crash

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Hialeah officer dies in traffic crash
Hialeah officer dies in traffic crash 00:25

MIAMI - Police officers from several law enforcement agencies had gathered at Jackson Memorial Hospital Thursday night after an off-duty Hialeah officer died in a crash in Homestead.

Police identified the fallen officer as Anthony Caabeiro.

Police escort body of fallen officer to Medical Examiner's Office 00:41

Hialeah Police posted on their Instagram account the following message, "At this time, we ask that you keep officer Caabeiro's family, friends, and his Hialeah Police Brothers and Sisters in your thoughts and prayers."    

Officers from several jurisdictions escorted the ambulance transporting the body of the fallen officer to the Medical Examiner's Office. 

Authorities are investigating just how the crash happened. 

