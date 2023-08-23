Off-duty Miami-Dade officer hurt when her gun accidentally fires, police say

MIAMI -- An off-duty police detective with the Miami-Dade Police Department was hurt after her weapon accidentally fired, striking her in the lower part of her body, officials said.

The incident occurred inside a business located in a strip shopping center at 10855 SW 72nd Street, police said.

The officer was struck by her own gun when it discharged. CBS News Miami

The officer, who was not immediately identified, was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center for treatment of what was believed to be a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Officials did not immediately say what led to the gun discharging during the incident.

