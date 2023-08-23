Watch CBS News
Local News

Off-duty Miami-Dade officer hurt when her gun accidentally fires, police say

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Off-duty Miami-Dade officer accidentally shot
Off-duty Miami-Dade officer accidentally shot 00:18

MIAMI -- An off-duty police detective with the Miami-Dade Police Department was hurt after her weapon accidentally fired, striking her in the lower part of her body, officials said.

The incident occurred inside a business located in a strip shopping center at 10855 SW 72nd Street, police said.

Shooting scene
The officer was struck by her own gun when it discharged. CBS News Miami

The officer, who was not immediately identified, was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center for treatment of what was believed to be a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Officials did not immediately say what led to the gun discharging during the incident.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on August 23, 2023 / 12:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.