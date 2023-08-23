Off-duty Miami-Dade officer hurt when her gun accidentally fires, police say
MIAMI -- An off-duty police detective with the Miami-Dade Police Department was hurt after her weapon accidentally fired, striking her in the lower part of her body, officials said.
The incident occurred inside a business located in a strip shopping center at 10855 SW 72nd Street, police said.
The officer, who was not immediately identified, was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center for treatment of what was believed to be a non-life-threatening injury, police said.
No other injuries were reported.
Officials did not immediately say what led to the gun discharging during the incident.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.