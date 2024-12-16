Oakland Park good Samaritan helped save man shot at apartment complex

OAKLAND PARK - A resident of an Oakland Park apartment complex helped save a man who had been early Monday morning.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, around 1:45 a.m. they received a report of the shooting at the complex on NW 21 Avenue near 41 Street.

A man who lives in the complex, who did not want to be identified in this report, said the gunfire woke him up and then he heard a cry for help.

"I heard him asking for help and that woke me up from my sleep," he said.

The man said when he opened his front door, he saw the injured man. He then ushered the man inside to the sound of gunfire.

"I heard the first two gunshots and then I thought it was done. So I'm checking to see if the person's okay and then that's when I heard the last gunshot. I was already outside at this point, so I'm trying to, you know, make the person hurry up so I could get them to safety and call the police," he said.

The resident said the injured man had been shot several times in his leg and thigh.

"When the police came, he was he was short on words. He wasn't talking that much anymore, and he was scared that he wasn't gonna make it," he said.

The injured man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment by Oakland Park Fire Rescue.

Neighbors who live in the complex said they are upset.

"We're all human. We all have differences but you don't have to (try and) kill one another like this. Everybody has a life to live. You understand what I'm saying? It's unbelievable," said one man.

Broward Sheriff's investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

