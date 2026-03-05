Broward deputy shoots at armed person in Oakland Park; BSO investigation underway

An investigation is underway in Oakland Park after a deputy-involved shooting took place early Thursday morning, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said that shortly before 7 a.m., deputies were alerted to reports of a suspicious person in the area of Northwest 35th Court and Northeast 5th Avenue in Oakland Park.

When deputies arrived, they said they made contact with an armed person, and at some point in the response a deputy-involved shooting took place.

The sheriff's office said the incident took place in the 300 block of Northeast 33rd Street.

The incident remains under investigation, and the sheriff's office said more details would be released later on Thursday morning.