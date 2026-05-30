Barricaded man armed with a knife dead after hours-long standoff with Broward deputies, SWAT officers

A man is dead after an hours-long standoff with Broward Sheriff's Office deputies at an Oakland Park apartment complex.

BSO, Oakland Park Fire Rescue, and a SWAT team responded to the scene at "The Racquet Club" apartment complex located in the 800 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard after a report of a disturbance involving a male subject armed with knives shortly before 6 p.m.

According to BSO detectives, the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Kevin Dominick Almonte, was threatening residents. When deputies responded, Almonte retreated inside an apartment and barricaded himself.

BSO said that Almonte was also making threats of possessing firearms, propane tanks, and bombs inside the apartment, which caused deputies to evacuate nearby residents so they could conduct a sweep of the area.

BSO's K-9 unit and Violent Crimes Unit also responded, issuing an arrest warrant for Almonte.

According to BSO, deputies spent several hours attempting to communicate with the suspect and to have him surrender peacefully. At some point during the response, BSO said that Almonte advanced toward the deputies armed with the knives and that's when a deputy shot at him.

Almonte was transported to Broward Health Medical Center by the Oakland Park Fire Rescue crews, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No other injuries were reported, and residents were able to safely return to their homes just before 11 p.m. Friday.

According to BSO, due to the nature of the shooting being deputy-involved, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the circumstances of the shooting. BSO's Internal Affairs Unit will also conduct an internal investigation.

The deputy who fired their weapon has been placed on administrative assignment as the investigation continues.