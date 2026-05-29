Man armed with knife barricaded himself into a Broward apartment building, forcing evacuations, BSO says

Broward authorities are responding to a scene where a man barricaded himself in an Oakland Park apartment building on Friday evening.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, they received a report of a man armed with a knife in the 800 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard shortly before 6 p.m.

Broward deputies as well as Oakland Park Fire Rescue crews are on scene, where the man retreated inside an apartment at "The Racket Club" apartment complex and barricaded himself, according to BSO.

BSO has evacuated the surrounding apartments as a precaution. BSO's K-9 unit, its Violent Crimes unit, and SWAT also responded.

No additional information has been released due to the investigation being active and ongoing. It is unknown if anyone else is inside the apartment where the man barricaded himself.