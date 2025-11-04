NYC mayoral race stirs fears, drives Florida real estate interest

"A lot of people are worried," said Isaac Toledano, CEO and founder of BH Group Miami, a high-end real estate development firm.

Toledano said the race for mayor in New York City could have ripple effects in South Florida.

"We already see a lot of New York buyers, and their brokers and agents, and representatives, already looking to buy real estate and getting information," Toledano said.

Concerns tied to Mamdani's platform

Toledano said his clients are concerned that if self-described democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani is elected mayor, crime and taxes will rise.

Mamdani has campaigned on lowering the cost of living for working-class residents, proposing a rent freeze and free bus service—partially funded by a 2 percent tax increase on top earners.

He is currently leading in the polls against Republican Curtis Sliwa and independent Andrew Cuomo.

Safety and taxes top concerns

"They are worried with his agenda, it's not only taxes, it's safety," Toledano said. "Obviously, Florida is considered to be a very safe plac,e and they're not sure New York will be a safe place if Mamdani gets elected."

Trump weighs in, endorses Cuomo

Former President Donald Trump has threatened to withhold federal funds from New York City if Mamdani is elected, calling him a communist and endorsing Cuomo.

The New York Post reported nearly one million New Yorkers may leave the city if Mamdani wins, with Florida named a top destination.

Market could feel lasting impact

Toledano said if that migration materializes, it could have lasting effects on South Florida's housing market.

"At the end, it's always supply and demand, and if the demand is going to be strong, I'm sure it's going to drive up the prices," he said.