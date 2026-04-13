Nova Southeastern withdraws controversial dorm project in Davie after resident concerns

A proposed student housing development near Nova Southeastern University has been withdrawn after drawing concerns from residents who feared it would disrupt their neighborhood.

The project, which aimed to address growing demand for on-campus housing, called for a seven-story, 600-bed facility at the corner of Southwest 39th Street and Southwest 72nd Avenue. The site sits within the university's Bill Gessner Sports Complex and across from the Country Creek residential community.

Town officials had already begun the process of reviewing a proposed zoning change, and two public participation meetings were scheduled for April 23 and May 14.

CBS News Miami began looking into the proposal after a concerned resident reached out, raising questions about the potential impact on the surrounding neighborhood.

"I bought this house two years ago because of the field where kids play," said Heloise Giraldo, a resident of the Country Creek development. "I'm concerned about air and noise pollution. Seven stories high — I'll lose my privacy."

Residents' concerns centered on increased traffic, environmental impacts, and the scale of the building in a largely residential area.

CBS News Miami pressed Town of Davie officials for answers throughout the day Monday, taking questions directly to City Hall. Later that afternoon, the town confirmed in an email that Nova Southeastern University had withdrawn its development applications.

No explanation was provided for the decision.

CBS News Miami has reached out to Davie's mayor, town council members, and university officials for comment but has not yet received a response on what led to the withdrawal or whether the project could resurface in another form.

Giraldo said she believes the university has other options.

"Based on my research, there are alternative locations where the dorms can be built on campus without as much impact on residents," she said.

For now, the future of expanded student housing at Nova Southeastern remains unclear — but for nearby residents, the withdrawal marks a temporary reprieve.