Passenger goes overboard on Norwegian Cruise Line ship sailing from Portugal to Miami, company says

A passenger aboard a Norwegian Cruise Line ship was reported missing after going overboard while the vessel was sailing from Portugal to Miami, the company confirmed Wednesday.

The incident occurred Monday, Oct. 20, after the Norwegian Jewel departed from Ponta Delgada, Portugal. The 12-day voyage began in Barcelona, Spain, on Oct. 15 and the cruise ship was scheduled to arrive at PortMiami on Oct. 26.

The company said authorities were immediately notified and multiple vessels took part in an extensive search and rescue operation.

"The search was unfortunately unsuccessful, and the ship was released by authorities to continue its voyage," a Norwegian Cruise Line spokesperson said.

The company said its team is assisting the passenger's family.

"Our team is attending to the guest's loved ones during this very difficult time, and our thoughts and prayers are with them," the spokesperson said.

No charges after child falls overboard on Disney Cruise

Florida authorities said no charges will be filed against a mother whose 5-year-old daughter fell overboard from a Disney Cruise Line ship in June, according to a report obtained by CBS News Miami in October.

The mother had initially faced a child neglect charge after the girl lost her balance while sitting on a railing and fell into the ocean through a porthole of the Disney Dream near Fort Lauderdale, prompting her father to jump in after her.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. June 29 on Deck 4 while the ship was in international waters between the Bahamas and Port Everglades, the Broward Sheriff's Office said.

The father, who hadn't seen the fall, jumped into the ocean to rescue his daughter and held onto her for about 20 minutes until a rescue ship arrived. The dramatic rescue, captured on cellphone video, quickly went viral.

Detectives later reviewed security footage from the cruise ship, which confirmed the family's account of what happened.