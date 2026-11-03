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Man hospitalized after reported shooting in northwest Miami-Dade, deputies say

By
Ana Maria Soler
Ana Maria Soler is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Ana Maria Soler

/ CBS Miami

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Deputies are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting in a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood that left one man injured. 

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of Northwest 119th Street and 24th Avenue after they received a report of a person shot. 

When they arrived, they found an adult man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the lower extremities. 

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital in stable condition. 

Chopper 4 was above the scene where the man was seen being taken into an ambulance on a stretcher. 

MDSO's General Investigations detectives have assumed the investigation. 

No further information has been released, including the cause of the shooting or whether any arrests have been made. 

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