Man hospitalized after reported shooting in northwest Miami-Dade, deputies say

Deputies are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting in a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood that left one man injured.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of Northwest 119th Street and 24th Avenue after they received a report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found an adult man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the lower extremities.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital in stable condition.

Chopper 4 was above the scene where the man was seen being taken into an ambulance on a stretcher.

MDSO's General Investigations detectives have assumed the investigation.

No further information has been released, including the cause of the shooting or whether any arrests have been made.