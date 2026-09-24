Fire breaks out in northwest Miami-Dade sending 1 to hospital, officials say

One person was rushed to a hospital on Thursday morning after witnesses say they became trapped inside a home after it caught fire in northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the blaze broke out inside a garage of a home in the area of 101st Street and Northwest 35th Avenue.

CBS News Miami spoke with witnesses who observed the blaze before units arrived at the scene, and they said flames were coming from the roof.

When Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived, several people were found outside the home, and they told first responders that someone was still trapped inside.

The witnesses said it was an elderly man who was unable to get out of the home on his own. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed into the home and was able to locate him in a back room.

He was rushed to a hospital as a trauma alert, but CBS News Miami learned that he is now stable.

A dog was also inside the home, but was able to escape the blaze and was not injured.

The fire has since been contained, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause and origin.

No other details were released.