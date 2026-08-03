Scooter rider injured in northwest Miami-Dade crash, deputies say

An investigation is underway in northwest Miami-Dade after deputies say a scooter rider was hit by a car early Monday morning.

Few details about the crash have been released, but the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said the incident took place at the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest 79th Street just after 6 a.m.

The MDSO said that someone on a scooter was traveling on the wrong side of the road when he was hit by another vehicle.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and took the victim to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, and the investigation is continuing.