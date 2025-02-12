Northbound I-95 temporarily shut down at Golden Glades due to deadly crash

Deadly crash shuts down section of I-95 in Miami-Dade

Deadly crash shuts down section of I-95 in Miami-Dade

MIAMI - Northbound I-95 at the Golden Glades Interchange is shut down to traffic due to a deadly crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, around 4 a.m. the driver of a Honda heading north drove off the roadway into the center median where it crashed into an excavator. The man driving the Honda was killed.

The northbound lanes are closed between State Road 826/Palmetto Expressway and US 441.

Drivers are being forced to exit at NW 167th Street. They can then loop back west and re-enter northbound I-95.

Other alternates are US 441 and NW 27th Avenue.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.