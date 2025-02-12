Watch CBS News
Local News

Northbound I-95 temporarily shut down at Golden Glades due to deadly crash

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

Deadly crash shuts down section of I-95 in Miami-Dade
Deadly crash shuts down section of I-95 in Miami-Dade 01:00

MIAMI - Northbound I-95 at the Golden Glades Interchange is shut down to traffic due to a deadly crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, around 4 a.m. the driver of a Honda heading north drove off the roadway into the center median where it crashed into an excavator. The man driving the Honda was killed.

The northbound lanes are closed between State Road 826/Palmetto Expressway and US 441. 

Drivers are being forced to exit at NW 167th Street.  They can then loop back west and re-enter northbound I-95. 

Other alternates are US 441 and NW 27th Avenue.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.