Northbound I-95 lanes shut down at Sheridan Street due to a deadly crash

By John MacLauchlan

HOLLYWOOD - The northbound lanes of I-95 between Sheridan Street and Stirling Road were closed early Monday morning due to a deadly crash. 

The Stirling Road ramp to northbound I-95 was also closed.   

Chopper4 over the scene spotted a body in the middle of the highway just north of Sheridan Street. Traffic was backed up to Hallandale Beach Boulevard. 

Drivers were being forced to exit at Sheridan Street. The best alternates for those heading north are US 1 and the Turnpike. 

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

