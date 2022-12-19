North Miami shooting injures two, including 10-year-old child
MIAMI - A man and child were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center after being shot in North Miami.
It happened Sunday, around 6:45 p.m., in the 1000 block of Northeast 126th Street.
Police said the man and 10-year-old were in a vehicle when it was hit by gunfire. Both received non-life threatening injuries.
North Miami police are trying to determine what led to the shooting.
