North Miami shooting injures two, including 10-year-old child

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A man and child were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center after being shot in North Miami.

It happened Sunday, around 6:45 p.m., in the 1000 block of Northeast 126th Street.

Police said the man and 10-year-old were in a vehicle when it was hit by gunfire. Both received non-life threatening injuries.

North Miami police are trying to determine what led to the shooting. 

CBS Miami Team
First published on December 19, 2022 / 11:31 AM

