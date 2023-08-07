Watch CBS News
North Miami mayor cut Africa trip short due to medical emergency

North Miami Mayor Alix Desulme cut short South Africa trip due to medical emergency
North Miami Mayor Alix Desulme cut short South Africa trip due to medical emergency 00:28

MIAMI - North Miami Mayor Alix Desulme was forced to cut a trip to Africa with other South Florida officials short after a sudden medical emergency.

Desulme arrived back in the US early Sunday morning, he was reportedly in good spirits. He will be receiving treatment with a specialist in Washington D.C.

His office says he has never experienced a medical reaction like this before and is seeking the assistance of specialists to determine the best course of treatment. 

