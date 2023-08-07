North Miami mayor cut Africa trip short due to medical emergency
MIAMI - North Miami Mayor Alix Desulme was forced to cut a trip to Africa with other South Florida officials short after a sudden medical emergency.
Desulme arrived back in the US early Sunday morning, he was reportedly in good spirits. He will be receiving treatment with a specialist in Washington D.C.
His office says he has never experienced a medical reaction like this before and is seeking the assistance of specialists to determine the best course of treatment.
