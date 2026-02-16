Early morning house fire under investigation in North Miami

A fire that tore through a home in North Miami early Monday morning is under investigation.

Few details have been released by officials, but Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told CBS News Miami that the fire was reported at a home in the area of Northeast 12th Place.

The family that lives at the home told CBS News Miami that they were woken up around 5 a.m. Monday after hearing a big bang, and they immediately fled the home.

"I'm just glad everyone is OK," neighbor Allen Joseph said.

Joseph recorded video on his cellphone from the scene, and he said he arrived just as thick, black smoke was coming from inside the house.

"When I looked and saw the smoke and flames, I'm like 'Oh my God. The house is on fire,'" Joseph said.

Joseph said he saw about six firetrucks at the scene when the fire was raging. He said he's glad the fire didn't spread to other homes and is sympathizing with the family who was displaced.

"I know how it feels," he said. "My mom stays in Little Haiti. Her house caught on fire because of a water heater. It's a very dangerous situation," he said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has yet to determine the cause of the fire, and they're still assessing the extend of the damage to the home.

The family told CBS News Mimi that they are not allowed back inside the home because of the fire.