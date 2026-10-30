North Miami candidate reinstated as others fight to get back on ballot days before election

A judge reinstated North Miami District 3 City Council candidate Jobans Jules to the ballot Friday, reversing a decision that had disqualified him just one day earlier, as several other candidates continue fighting to remain in their races ahead of Tuesday's election.

"The court vacates the October 29 non-final order," the judge said during Friday afternoon's hearing.

But Jules is not the only candidate whose eligibility has been challenged.

North Miami Mayor Alix Desulme is listed as disqualified from seeking reelection on the city's website. A court removed Desulme from the race after finding that he paid his qualifying fees through a personal account rather than his campaign account.

In the District 2 City Council race, candidates Hector Medina and Laury Vanessa Metayer are also listed as disqualified. A judge removed Medina from the ballot because his campaign treasurer had not signed his campaign qualifying check.

"Candidates are gonna take advantage of any loophole and anything in the law they can find in their competitors to kick them off the ballot," North Miami voter Eileen Bicaba said.

"Candidates should not be disqualified based on technicalities, but it is the law and we have to uphold the law," she added.

Disqualified candidates challenge decisions in court

Several lawsuits are still making their way through the courts, including legal challenges from disqualified candidates seeking to be reinstated. Desulme is among those fighting to get back on the ballot.

The last-minute legal battles have frustrated some North Miami voters, who say the uncertainty is affecting their decisions about when to cast their ballots.

"I'm disappointed that it's come down to three days before the election before this has come to a head," voter Laurie Landgrebe said.

Landgrebe said she has decided to wait until Election Day rather than vote early because she wants to be certain her preferred candidate remains eligible.

"I am waiting until Election Day to vote, cause I want to know that my vote counts and that the candidate that I elect is in the running," she said.

What happens to votes for disqualified candidates?

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections Office said disqualified candidates still appear on printed ballots because the ballots were produced before the court rulings.

However, notices will inform voters that votes cast for disqualified candidates will not count.

The elections office also said the disqualifications stemmed from the North Miami city clerk's failure to properly qualify the candidates. According to the spokesperson, the clerk did not notify the candidates of mistakes in their qualifying paperwork.

CBS News Miami reached out to the North Miami city clerk for comment, but she declined.

For voters like Landgrebe, the controversy raises questions about the candidates' ability to follow election rules.

"A candidate that isn't following directions would be a concern anyway," she said.

With Election Day approaching Tuesday, Nov. 3, the ongoing legal challenges could still affect which candidates are eligible to receive votes in North Miami's municipal races.