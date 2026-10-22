2nd man arrested in deadly North Miami kidnapping involving fake police raid, AK-47 shootout, 3-story jump

A second arrest has been made in a deadly North Miami kidnapping of a man from an apartment building who was later found dead earlier this month.

Authorities say Naquon Jahrell Fagan, 25, and four other accomplices, including previously arrested Devorise Carl Johnson, 21, impersonated police officers, staged a middle-of-the-night apartment raid, and killed 22-year-old Eddrick Bethune after kidnapping him from a North Miami apartment complex following a shooting around midnight on Oct. 4.

Fagan now faces several felony charges, including first-degree felony murder during a kidnapping, attempted first-degree murder, armed kidnapping, falsely impersonating an officer during a felony causing death, armed burglary, armed robbery, and shooting a deadly missile, according to his arrest report.

Naquon Jahrell Fagan Miami-Dade Corrections

The arrest report said the violent sequence began late at night on Oct. 3, when Fagan, Johnson, and three other male suspects arrived at Aliro Apartments, located just west of the FIU Biscayne Bay campus, in a rental gray Toyota Camry equipped with red and blue emergency-flash lights.

Around midnight on Oct. 4, Bethune exited his apartment building and was walking through the parking lot when two men wearing baseball caps and long-sleeve black shirts marked "Police" across the back jumped out while wielding handguns.

According to the arrest report, the armed men forced Bethune to the ground and handcuffed him, stealing his apartment keys and cell phone. A third suspect stepped out of the Camry, threw the victim's phone across the lot, and led Fargan and Johnson into the victim's third-floor apartment.

Inside, two suspects walked toward the back bedrooms while the third suspect held a firearm on a second victim, who the report said was sitting on a living room sofa. The report noted that when that armed suspect was distracted looking at the bedrooms, the second victim grabbed an AK-47-style rifle off the couch.

Johnson and the unnamed victim raised their weapons and opened fire in an intense exchange, with the victim shooting Johnson multiple times. The report said that it left a trail of blood across the apartment's floors, walls, blinds, and windows.

Trapped with no exit as gunfire erupted, all three intruders jumped out of the third-story bedroom window to escape.

How the report said the suspects kidnapped and murdered Bethune

While the shootout was taking place upstairs, the driver and passenger waiting in the Camry handcuffed Bethune and shoved him into the back seat as he attempted to break free.

Surveillance footage captured Fagan, the injured Johnson, and the third suspect running back to the waiting Camry after surviving the third-floor leap. The group sped to Jackson North Medical Center, where they dropped off the bleeding Johnson.

(From Left to Right) Devorise Carl Johnson (first suspect arrested), Eddrick Bethune (victim killed), and Naquon Fagan (second suspect arrested) Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office

The remaining four suspects drove Bethune to a remote area near SW 216th Street and SW 189th Avenue in South Miami-Dade, where they shot him multiple times and left him for dead, the report said.

An autopsy conducted by the Medical Examiner's Office officially ruled Bethune's death a homicide caused by gunshot wounds.

Following the murder, the group drove the Toyota Camry to SW 248th Street and SW 157th Avenue and set the car on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence, according to the arrest report.

How investigators were able to find Fagan and connect him to the crime

The report noted that investigators were able to link Fagan to the crime spree through extensive digital and physical evidence.

Investigators found the rental agreement for the burned 2026 Toyota Camry, which listed Fagan as the official renter.

The report also noted that detectives found an item tag in the burned car for gloves purchased at a Family Dollar store. Through surveillance footage and cell phone data, they were able to locate Fagan driving the Camry to a local Family Dollar hours before the murder and buying black gloves, matching the description of the gloves worn by the suspects during the kidnapping.

Investigators, according to the report, also used cell tower data from Fagan's phone that placed him at the apartment complex during the kidnapping, as well as at the hospital to drop off Jackson and at the remote area where Bethune was killed.

On Wednesday, SWAT officers executed a residential search warrant at Fagan's Miami home and took him into custody. After being transported to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Homicide Bureau, Fagan invoked his Miranda rights and declined to make a statement.

He is currently held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.