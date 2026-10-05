Man abducted after North Miami apartment shooting found dead in south Miami-Dade, deputies say

A death investigation spanning opposite ends of Miami-Dade County began with a shooting and abduction at a North Miami apartment complex over the weekend, according to investigators.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said 22-year-old Eddrick Bethune was abducted from the Aliro Apartments following a shooting around midnight Sunday.

Residents said they heard dozens of gunshots during the shooting. Some neighbors captured video showing people climbing from a third-floor window and fleeing the scene.

Witnesses also reported seeing two men wearing shirts marked "police" struggling with and beating a man before forcing him into the back seat of a vehicle. Authorities have not said whether the man seen by witnesses was Bethune.

A Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office captain later found Bethune dead along a roadway in South Miami-Dade, near SW 216th St. and SW 189th Ave.

Detectives later located a vehicle matching the description of the suspects' car near where Bethune's body was found. The vehicle had been set on fire, according to investigators.

The developments have left residents shaken and concerned about safety at the complex.

"I'm going to speak with them because this is not safe," neighbor Krups Kiyi said, referring to the property's management.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office has not announced an arrest in the case. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the suspects to contact the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers.