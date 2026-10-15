Man arrested in deadly North Miami abduction where witnesses saw suspects wearing "police" shirts

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said an arrest has been made in connection with the abduction of a man from a North Miami apartment who was later found dead this month.

Devorise Carl Johnson, 21, now faces several charges, including first-degree murder and kidnapping with a weapon or firearm, according to an arrest form.

Devorise Carl Johnson, 21, now faces several charges, including first-degree murder and kidnapping with a weapon or firearm, according to an arrest form. Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office

The death investigation spanned opposite ends of Miami-Dade County and began in early October with a shooting and abduction reported at a North Miami apartment complex over the weekend, according to investigators.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said 22-year-old Eddrick Bethune was abducted from the Aliro Apartments, located just west of the FIU Biscayne Bay campus, following a shooting around midnight on Oct. 4.

He was later found dead in South Miami-Dade near SW 216th St. and SW 189th Ave.

Residents said they heard dozens of gunshots during the shooting.

Some neighbors captured video showing people climbing from a third-floor window and fleeing the scene during the shooting.

Witnesses also reported seeing two men wearing shirts marked "Police" struggling with and beating a man before forcing him into the back seat of a vehicle.

Detectives later located a vehicle matching the description of the suspects' car near where Bethune's body was found.

The vehicle had been set on fire, according to investigators.