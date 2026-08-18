North Miami City Hall closed after car crashes into front doors of building, police say

An investigation is underway in North Miami after a car crashed into the front doors of City Hall on Tuesday afternoon.

Few details have been released, but the crash occurred at North Miami City Hall at 776 Northeast 125th Street.

North Miami police said that preliminary information indicated that the driver of the vehicle, who was not identified, lost control when backing up and crashed into the front doors of the building.

A car crashed into the front of the North Miami City Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026.

Video from the scene showed a vehicle that had crashed into the front doors of the building, and yellow crime scene tape blocked off the front entrance.

North Miami City Hall was evacuated after the crash to assess the damage, and city officials said the facility would remain closed until further notice as a result.

Police said the driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries in the crash and was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

No other information was released.