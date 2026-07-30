Driver arrested after truck crashes into 5 parked vehicles and a North Miami brewery, police say

A truck driver was arrested Wednesday after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into five parked cars and a business in North Miami, police said.

North Miami Police identified the driver as Eros Gehrig. Authorities said Gehrig was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license. He faces no additional charges.

Surveillance video from the scene captured the midday crash, which occurred outside the Lost City Brewing Company, located near Northeast 13th Court and 122nd Street. The footage shows the truck plowing into the vehicles and the building before the driver exits the cab and walks away.

Chris Campos, co-owner of the brewery, said he had never witnessed such an incident in his six years operating the business.

"We see the driver slamming into five cars and then into our wall," Campos said. "A young lady was having lunch at another business, and she gets out screaming and running. He hits the wall, and he gets out and does not seem to have a care in the world, and he walks away."

Campos expressed relief that no one was injured. "Oh my God, this is terrible," he said. "I am so glad that nobody was hurt. First and foremost, you cannot replace a life."

Gehrig reportedly works at a nearby business. Campos said the brewery sustained damage but was able to reopen by 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Frank Martin, owner of the nearby Martin Tire and Service, witnessed the crash and captured video from a distance.

"I could see a man getting into his truck, and he lost control," Martin said. "He couldn't stop. When I saw that, I thought, 'Oh my God. What happened?' I was looking back at that, and I saw mayhem."

Addressing the charges against the driver, Martin added, "There is a lot of that going around. Everyone needs to be trained and licensed to drive a car."