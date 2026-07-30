South Florida woman's $18,000 window order had distortions twice; she got a free upgrade after CBS News Miami stepped in

An $18,000 home improvement investment that frustrated a woman became something she can smile about after a CBS News Miami Investigation.

Eva Lichter bought windows for her home. She found distortions in the glass, though. Months of haggling for replacements brought more frustration until July.

Now, her backyard garden view from inside the house feels perfect.

"It's just pure, clean, and really easy to look through," Lichter said of her Florida Room windows.

How she scored those windows is a feeling sweeter than her hand-picked figs.

"It's a complete turnaround (a) complete change 100%," Lichter said.

Last spring, she ordered windows through Safeguard Windows and Doors. Once the company installed the windows, Lichter noticed distortions. She complained, then called CBS News Miami Investigates.

The manufacturer, ES Windows, immediately ordered replacements with no extra charge.

Eight weeks later, the installation brought frustration too. Lichter's replacement windows had vertical waves.

"I thought I was going to have to live with these ripply distorted Florida room windows," Lichter said.

CBS News Miami Investigates took her concerns to Safeguard Windows and Doors' new owner, Tat Granata, on April 22nd. He vowed to fix Lichter's problems.

"Extremely disappointing to hear (what happened) and (it) will not represent our company," Granata said. "But we do have to own up to it because it was our company."

Moments after that interview, Granata reached out to Lichter — without cameras or telling CBS News Miami Investigates.

"(Granata) called me that day and he came the very next day," Lichter said.

Granata promised new replacements — distortion-free — and offered to use product from a more expensive manufacturer, Lichter said.

"I asked him at what expense to me," Lichter said. "He said absolutely no expense to you. I just want to see you happy. He put his money where his mouth was because he did come through for me and changed these windows."

Lichter used her cell phone camera to record proof. Crews even swapped out her bedroom windows to make sure the latches work like new.

"I feel like this is what it should have been," Lichter said. "I feel so grateful to Tat."

The new windows give Lichter a better view of her garden and of the company that refused to let her down.