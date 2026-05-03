North Miami Beach homeowner's $18,000 window investment leads to dispute, CBS Miami investigation prompts response

Eva Lichter saved $18,000, then invested every dime on windows for her home. She hoped to have clear, calming views of her backyard garden.

Instead, distortions in the glass and the initial response from the installer left her disappointed and seemingly out of luck — until she called CBS News Miami Investigates.

"I finally feel heard and finally I feel like the product that I purchased will be delivered as promised," Lichter said.

After learning of Lichter's trouble, the manufacturer, ES Windows, and the owner of the installation business, Safeguard Impact Windows and Doors, Tat Granata, responded.

"If there's anything we can do so that this difficult road for her leads to something that she's really proud of and really happy about, I'll do everything that we can do," Granata, who bought Safeguard nine months after Lichter's purchase, said.

Last March, Lichter ordered windows for her home.

"I did interview a few contractors, installers, asking them what would happen if I had distorted windows," she said. "The reason I did that is because, unfortunately, I have some friends who do have distorted windows. Any installer that said I would have to live with it, I dismissed immediately. This installer, Safeguard, whom I chose, said no — we will replace it, no ifs, ands or buts. They were very clear about it, and because of that I chose them."

Once Safeguard's crew installed the windows, Lichter immediately saw problems in her Florida room, where large windows offer views of the backyard garden she loves. The installation failed its first inspection by the Miami-Dade County Building Department. Then, Lichter noticed distortions in the glass.

She complained, so Safeguard staff ordered an inspection by the manufacturer, ES Windows. The company's specialist documented "very slight distortion" that was "not noticeable at 90 degrees or 10 feet from the glass," which is the industry standard, according to a report shared with CBS News Miami.

"Worst of all is that they told me that if 80% of the window is fine, they consider the window defect-free," Lichter said. "Unfortunately, I paid for 100% of the window."

In January, ES Windows sent a team to Lichter's house. They took another look at the distortions and identified possible solutions.

"You, Larry (and) CBS (News Miami) stepped in," Lichter said when asked what changed.

CBS News Miami Investigates went to ES Windows' headquarters in Miami. The company's owner offered help, ordering staff to ship replacements from ES Windows' manufacturing complex in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Eight weeks later, an ES Windows crew delivered. When installation was complete, Lichter said she still saw waves in two windows.

"So again I'm having problems with distortion," she said. "I am afraid to go for another set because I'm afraid I'm going to get something worse."

In a statement, ES Windows' compliance officer explained what they planned to do next.

"The minor optical distortion she has observed falls well within applicable industry standards for architectural glass," Andrea Zambrano, general counsel, compliance officer and director of corporate affairs, said in an email to CBS News Miami. "We take customer satisfaction very seriously and we are confident that our next visit will address her concerns comprehensively."

Four weeks later, Lichter met with ES Windows' team again. They agreed to replace bedroom windows with loose latches. However, in the Florida room, the decision was different.

"I'm almost sorry I did this whole project," she said. "I think I'm just going to have to live with this."

That same day, CBS News Miami met Safeguard's owner, Tat Granata. His team took over the company in December.

"It's extremely disappointing to hear and what happened will not represent our company," Granata said. "But we do have to own up to it because it was our company."

Granata said the salesperson failed to give Lichter adequate information.

"There should have been a better discussion about potential side effects to ordering glass that size and from certain manufacturers, where that could be a little bit more prevalent," he said.

Since then, Granata's team and ES Windows continue working with Lichter on solutions.

"We understand that our dealer (Safeguard owner Tat Granata) has agreed to proceed with another replacement using a different configuration," Zambrano said in an email. "We remain committed to working collaboratively with all parties to ensure Ms. Lichter's satisfaction and will continue to monitor the situation closely."