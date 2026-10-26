Homeless man arrested after breaking into South Florida plastic surgery clinic, stealing food and breast implant

A 48-year-old homeless man was arrested Sunday evening after authorities said he broke into a closed plastic surgery clinic in Miami-Dade, raided the staff kitchen for food, and walked off with a silicone breast implant.

William Seth Weller Miami-Dade Corrections

William Seth Weller was taken into custody shortly after 8 p.m. near New Me Plastic Surgery, located at Northeast 167th Street and 1st Avenue in North Miami Beach. He is facing charges of burglary of an unoccupied structure, a third-degree felony, and petit theft, a second-degree misdemeanor.

According to Weller's arrest report, filed by the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, the clinic owner received an alert on her phone at around 7:50 p.m. warning that the front door had been opened.

When the owner checked her live CCTV camera feed, she saw a man inside the closed facility gathering tote bags, taking food from the employee break room kitchen, and grabbing a silicone breast implant, the report said, valued at approximately $500. She immediately contacted the North Miami Beach Police Department.

When officers arrived on scene at around 8:11 p.m., the report said they spotted Weller walking nearby and detained him after noting he matched the physical description provided by the business owner from the surveillance video.

When officers stopped Weller, he was carrying two cloth bags filled with food and a single silicone breast implant belonging to the surgical center, investigators said.

Detectives with the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Property Crimes Squad responded to investigate and later brought Weller in for questioning.

When detectives read Weller his Miranda rights, he told investigators he suffered from several severe mental health conditions, including bipolar schizophrenia and paranoia, and stated that he was psychotic. Detectives noted that Weller did not appear to be in a sound state of mind and suspended the interview.

Weller appeared in bond court, where the judge set his bond at $ 3,000, with $500 for the petit theft count and $ 2,500 for the burglary charge. He was also ordered to stay away from the business.