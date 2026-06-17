North Miami Beach city manager faces multiple legal challenges alleging workplace misconduct

Just three months into his tenure, North Miami Beach City Manager Darvin Williams is facing multiple legal challenges from current and former employees, including lawsuits and federal complaints alleging workplace misconduct, retaliation and wrongful employment actions.

Williams, who was appointed city manager earlier this year, denies the allegations against him.

One of the cases was filed by Opa-locka Commissioner Natasha Ervin, who is seeking more than $1 million in damages. The lawsuit alleges Williams made defamatory statements falsely accusing her of criminal conduct, including embezzlement, during his time as Opa-locka city manager before he was terminated by the city commission in 2024.

"I just need to clear my name so my residents will know that I stole not one penny from Opa-locka," Ervin told CBS News Miami.

Williams denied making the statements alleged in the lawsuit.

"No, I've never made those statements, never," Williams said. He also called the lawsuit's damages request "far-fetched."

Ervin's attorney, Mike Pizzi, argues otherwise.

"Darvin Williams recklessly slandered and made false accusations against City Commissioner Natasha Ervin," Pizzi said.

Williams is also named in a federal complaint filed by former North Miami Beach employee Marlene Monestime. The complaint alleges she was deprived of her continued employment without due process and seeks legal relief against both Williams and the city.

Williams disputes those claims, saying Monestime was not terminated and was offered another position within the organization.

"I had another position that I wanted to place Ms. Monestime in, and she declined it," Williams said.

Monestime's attorney, Brian Pollack, challenged that.

"The plan was that Ms. Monestime was going to be reassigned, and then she was told that she was organizationally worked out the door," Pollack said.

In a separate matter, a current North Miami Beach employee has filed a request for whistleblower protection against Williams and the city. The filing alleges the employee was demoted and subjected to harassment and retaliation after reporting what she believed was improper conduct, including abusive comments.

Williams said he has no record of receiving a complaint from the employee and maintains she was serving in an interim role.

"She could not be demoted from a position that she never held," Williams said.

North Miami Beach Mayor Michael Joseph provided the following statement regarding the allegations and ongoing legal matters:

"I am very concerned by the number of allegations being raised regarding the management of our City. When multiple employees independently describe experiences involving intimidation or retaliation after voicing concerns, those claims deserve serious attention. I am also troubled by reports suggesting that City resources, including the Police Department, may have been used as tools for personal or political retribution. The public and our employees deserve confidence that concerns can be raised without fear of consequences, which is why an impartial and thorough review of these matters is absolutely necessary. The city commission needs to act immediately to set this right."