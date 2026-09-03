Florida's 'Stand Your Ground' law shields woman from prosecution in fatal Broward Walmart parking dispute

Broward prosecutors say Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law makes the woman who shot and killed a man "immune from prosecution" after a disagreement over a parking space at a North Lauderdale Walmart in June.

The woman involved in the June 30 shooting is Melissa Payne. The Broward State Attorney's Office released approximately 18 minutes of surveillance video showing the confrontation between her and Bart DiGuglielmo from multiple angles.

The video begins with Payne and DiGuglielmo competing for the same parking space. Payne ultimately secured the spot, and DiGuglielmo parked elsewhere.

According to prosecutors, DiGuglielmo later returned to the area where Payne was parked. Witnesses described him as visibly shaking and angry, and said Payne warned him multiple times not to approach her or her vehicle.

Video footage shows Payne moving away for about 90 seconds as DiGuglielmo continued toward her. Payne eventually fired one shot, striking him in the abdomen. She immediately placed the gun on the roof of the car.

DiGuglielmo later died.

After the shooting, Payne was briefly detained and agreed to speak with investigators after she was read her Miranda rights. She said DiGuglielmo had threatened to damage her vehicle.

"When I see he come walking up again, he's walking in my direction, I step out of the vehicle, I had my gun down on the side," Payne said in her statement. "I said, 'Sir, please do not approach my vehicle, do not come near us.'"

The Broward State Attorney's Office wrote in its closeout memo that the video does not demonstrate that Payne "was in the right." Instead, prosecutors determined the state could not overcome her claim that she reasonably feared great bodily harm.

DiGuglielmo's family told CBS News Miami they disagree with the decision.

"My family does not agree with this decision, [our] heart is broken," the family said in a text message.