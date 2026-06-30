1 person detained after shooting at a Broward Walmart parking lot that left a man with life-threatening injuries

One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in a Walmart parking lot in North Lauderdale, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

According to authorities, they received a 911 call about a reported shooting at approximately 12:28 p.m. When deputies arrived, they said that the man was found with a gunshot wound at the Walmart parking lot located off McNab Road.

Witnesses expressed shock over the incident, with one man arriving to his Walmart to shop and finding the parking lot covered in crime scene tape.

"I was walking up and heard a lady screaming," said witness David Anderson. "She was screaming and she was saying a lot of things."

Anderson detailed a conversation he had inside of the store with an employee regarding what led to the gunfire.

"He told me, 'Oh, there was a gentleman approached her and he kept making advances at her,'" Anderson said. "She said, 'Look, I'm not interested, back up.' She said, 'Look, I'm not interested, back up.' I guess she got scared, and when he said, when she got scared, she took out a gun and she shot him."

Chopper 4 was on the scene capturing deputies walking with a woman whose hands were handcuffed behind her back. Officials confirmed that one person was detained in connection with the shooting, but did not confirm if the woman was the individual taken into custody.

BSO has not released the identity of the person detained or the man who was shot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.