Dispute over Walmart parking spot leads to fatal shooting in North Lauderdale, Broward Sheriff's Office says

A Broward man died after he was shot during an argument over a parking space at a North Lauderdale Walmart on Tuesday afternoon, deputies say.

Just before 12:30 p.m., Broward County Regional Communications received a 911 call reporting a shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 7900 West McNab Road in North Lauderdale, according to the BSO.

A shooting took place in the parking lot of a North Lauderdale Walmart on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. CBS News Miami

Deputies and members of the North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene and found a man, later identified as Bart Diguglielmo, suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders rushed Diguglielmo to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was later pronounce dead.

According to the BSO, a woman, who has not been identified, and Diguglielmo got into a verbal argument over a parking space in the Walmart parking lot before the shooting took place.

The BSO said that the shooter, who was the woman involved in the argument over the parking space, remained at the scene and cooperated with detectives.

A woman in handcuffs is seen speaking with deputies after a shooting in a Walmart parking lot on June 30, 2026. CBS News Miami

She told investigators that the shooting was in self-defense.

Witnesses expressed shock over the incident, with one man arriving to his Walmart to shop and finding the parking lot covered in crime scene tape.

"I was walking up and heard a lady screaming," said witness David Anderson. "She was screaming and she was saying a lot of things."

BSO homicide detectives said that when the investigation is complete, the case will be presented to the Broward County State Attorney's Office to determine whether criminal charges will be filed.