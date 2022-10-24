North Lauderdale issues precautionary boil water order for residents, businesses

FORT LAUDERDALE - A discrepancy in test results has led the City of North Lauderdale to issue a precautionary boil water notice.

The order affects all homes and businesses that pay water bills to the City of North Lauderdale. This order does not apply to residents of North Lauderdale that pay water bills in the City of Tamarac, City of Fort Lauderdale, or Broward County.

According to the city, a water sample test in October detected fecal indicators (E. coli). This bacteria can make people sick, especially those with weakened immune systems.

The city said on a follow-up test on October 23rd, a sample tested positive for Total Coliform, but no E. coli.

In accordance with the Revised Total Coliform Rule, when a system has an E. coli positive result and any confirmation samples show a Total Coliform positive, a precautionary boil water order must be issued.

Those who get their water from the city are being told not to drink it without boiling it first. Bring the water to a rolling boil and let it go for one minute. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, food preparation, making ice, brushing teeth, and washing dishes until further notice.