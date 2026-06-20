Person dies after North Lauderdale house fire, officials say

An early morning house fire in North Lauderdale resulted in the death of one person on Saturday, according to officials.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said deputies and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the home along Southwest Eighth Court around 5 a.m., with firefighters arriving to find a large, active fire with heavy smoke. Deputies said firefighters fought to extinguish the flames.

Deputies said several people were taken to hospitals during the incident. One person was declared dead at one hospital. A death investigation is now underway, along with an investigation by the State Fire Marshal's office into the cause of the fire.

CBS News Miami will share updates as new information is provided.