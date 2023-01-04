No big winner, Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to whopping $940 million

TALLAHASSEE - We've got some good news and bad news about Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing for an estimated jackpot of $785 million.

First the bad news - you didn't win. Now the good news, neither did anyone else.

The winning numbers were 25, 29, 33, 41, 44, and the Mega Ball was 18.

Since no one hit it big, the jackpot has rolled over and is now $940 million. It has a cash value of $483.5 million.

The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won on Oct. 14, when tickets sold in California and Florida shared a $502 million prize.

In more than 20 years since the game began in 2002, there have been just three larger jackpots than Friday's estimated prize. The Mega Millions record remains $1.537 billion, won by a single ticket in South Carolina on October 23, 2018. Two years ago, a $1.05 billion prize was won in Michigan on January 22, 2021, and there was that big $1.337 billion jackpot won in Illinois last July.

But know, the odds of winning the top prize are not in your favor - only about 1 in 303 million. Players have better odds of a smaller payoff, such as winning $1 million for matching five regular numbers but missing the Mega Ball.

If you plan to play in hopes of winning the Friday drawing, tickets are $2 each and must be purchased by 10 p.m.



You can watch the Mega Millions drawing on CBS4 News at 11, your official lottery station, or by clicking here.