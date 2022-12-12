No foul play suspected after body of missing Miramar man found, police say

MIRAMAR -- Police said Monday that they have found the body of a man who was reported missing late last week.

In a social media post, police said Marquis Brisson, 32, appears to have died from an accidental drowning and that no foul play was suspected.

Officials did not elaborate on where Brisson's body was found or the circumstances that led up to his drowning.

"Our hearts go out to the Brisson family," police tweeted Monday.

Brisson's mother had told CBS 4 previously that they worried that he may have been suffering from a medical episode.

He was last seen Thursday near Miramar Parkway and SW 32 Street on Thursday.