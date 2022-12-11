Family pleads for public's help finding loved one Marquis Brisson

MIRAMAR – Miramar police is asking for your help to bring a missing man back home.

Police say 32-year-old Marquis Brisson was last seen near Miramar Parkway and SW 32 Street on Thursday.

He was wearing khaki pants, a blue striped shirt and no shoes.

His family is worried he might be suffering from a medical episode.

"We want him home. We love him. We're not here to judge him. We're here to support him," said his mother, Linette Wilcox. "We just want him to come home."

Brisson's mother says he left without his belongings, including his wallet and cellphone.

If you've seen him or know where he might be, call police right away.