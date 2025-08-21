No. 10 University of Miami, now with Carson Beck, entering another year of great expectations

Carson Beck came to Miami knowing this much: The offense works.

The Hurricanes led the nation last season in yards per game and yards per play. They finished tied with national champion Ohio State in offensive touchdowns, with the Buckeyes playing three more games. And Cam Ward — last season's Miami quarterback who became the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft — led a unit that rewrote the Hurricanes' record book.

Beck gets his chance now. The Georgia transfer takes over for Ward, set for a season that could see Miami contending for Atlantic Coast Conference honors and possibly more.

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal watches as players do drills during NCAA college football practice, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, in Coral Gables, Fla. Lynne Sladky / AP

"We've made a lot of progress over the last three years," said Miami coach Mario Cristobal, who is entering his fourth season leading the team at his alma mater. "Year 1, our roster was not really built to take on Power Four football, and those were some lopsided games and those were tough. Year 2, everything was competitive, and we won a couple more. Then last year we had a chance to win every single game, but we didn't."

A 10-2 regular season, even with the top-ranked offense in America, wasn't enough to get Miami into the College Football Playoff. And the Hurricanes are still chasing their first ACC title.

Changes were made with hopes of getting Miami closer to those levels. A big move was hiring Corey Hetherman from Minnesota as defensive coordinator. Hetherman was defensive coordinator for one season at Minnesota and led dramatic improvements.

Hetherman replaces Lance Guidry, who was fired after the Hurricanes lost three of their final four games — giving up at least 38 points and 500 yards in each of the final two games, those being losses to Syracuse and then Iowa State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

"The only thing that's stopping us is us, honestly," defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. said. "If we don't get in the way of ourselves, we'll be just fine. I mean, the mindset we have is pretty good so far."

Beck's numbers

Beck spent five seasons at Georgia, the last two as the Bulldogs' primary starter. He completed 68% of his passes — 628 of 923 — for 7,912 yards, 58 touchdowns and 12 interceptions at Georgia in 39 games.

In 27 appearances over the last two seasons, Georgia went 24-3.

Ward set Miami single-season records in 2024 with 305 completions, 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns.

"His success is undeniable," Beck said. "Obviously, I don't really know him very well. I've been able to meet him a couple times … but what he was able to do is undeniable."

The line

Offensive line will be a strength for Miami, which has four key returnees in left tackle Markel Bell, left guard Matt McCoy, right guard Anez Cooper and right tackle Francis Mauigoa. Transfer James Brockermeyer, who formerly played at Alabama and TCU, takes over at center.

Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) and defensive lineman Ruben Bain Jr., right, do drills during NCAA college football practice, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, in Coral Gables, Fla. Lynne Sladky / AP

"Experience gives you old eyes," offensive line coach Alex Mirabal said. "Old eyes allow you to adjust and correct and do things that younger guys get burned by."

New kicker

Transfers Carter Davis (FAU) and Bert Auburn (Texas) were brought in to take over at kicker, replacing the stellar Andy Borregales — who graduated as Miami's all-time scoring leader. Borregales was 18 for 19 on field goals last season and made all 62 of his extra-point tries.

Home record

The Hurricanes were 6-0 at home last season, the only ACC team with an unbeaten record on their own field in 2024. It was Miami's first perfect home regular season since going 7-0 in 2017. The Hurricanes lost the Orange Bowl on their home field to end that season.

Schedule matters

No. 10 Miami hosts No. 6 Notre Dame in Week 1, the first time the Hurricanes will face a fellow top 10 team to open a season since 2004.

There are eight home games, including a visit from Florida on Sept. 20 and a weird quirk — two bye weeks in a three-week span. Miami gets a bye before facing Florida State on Oct. 4, then another bye before playing Louisville on Oct. 17.

Miami doesn't play a game outside of Florida until visiting SMU on Nov. 1.