Arrest made in theft of Lamborghini, Range Rover from UM sports stars Carson Beck, Hanna Cavinder

An arrest has been made in the theft of three luxury vehicles from a Southwest Miami-Dade home which targeted a University of Miami sports power couple, authorities said.

Tykwon Anderson, 20, has been charged with grand theft auto, grand theft and burglary.

On Thursday, Feb. 20, just before 7 a.m., the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office received word of a residential burglary in which three high-end vehicles were taken.

A 2023 Lamborghini Urus and a 2023 Mercedes-Benz belonging to University of Miami quarterback Carson Beck and a Range Rover belonging to UM basketball player Hanna Cavinder were stolen, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators noted that the Lamborghini had been parked inside the garage while the other two vehicles were in a nearby enclosed driveway area.

Around 2:45 a.m., Anderson and three others arrived at the house in a 2019 Mercedes-Benz, according to the arrest report. Two people then reportedly jumped over the fence and stole the garage door opener from the Range Rover. Using it, they opened the door and gained access to the home where they stole the vehicles' key fobs which were in the living room, according to the arrest report.

Anderson allegedly drove off in the Lamborghini while the other three stole the Mercedes-Benz and Land Rover.

Evidence that led to the arrest

The Mercedes-Benz was recovered at a nearby apartment complex, and the Land Rover was found not far from the scene.

Authorities noted that it is not uncommon for stolen vehicles to be located near the point of the theft.

Investigators said the Mercedes-Bez that Anderson and the others had arrived in had been rented by him.

They were able to track it down and take him into custody.

During questioning, the sheriff's office said Anderson waived his rights and provided a full confession and explanation on how the burglary occurred.

Carson's Lamborghini has yet to be recovered.