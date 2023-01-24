NHL bringing All-Star Beach Festival to Fort Lauderdale ahead of All-Star weekend

Watch CBS News
MIAMI - What a time for hockey fans as the 2023 NHL All-Star game is taking place in South Florida on Saturday, February 4, 2023. 

So while fans can have fun watching the game on the ice, the league is giving fans a chance to have some fun on the sand of Fort Lauderdale Beach.

From February 2 to February 4, Fort Lauderdale Beach Park will host the 2023 Truly Hard Seltzer NHL All-Star Beach Festival. 

Guests are welcome to attend the free outdoor event, which offers hockey fans of all ages family-friendly, interactive games and attractions, a look at the NHL's new United by Hockey Mobile Museum, special appearances from active NHL All-Stars and NHL Alumni, and the opportunity to take a photo with the Stanley Cup.

Fans can purchase All-Star merchandise at the flagship store located at Las Olas Oceanside Park. 

There will also be an official watch party for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, February 4 at 3 p.m.  

The festival is a part of a week of activities leading up to the All-Star game.

South Florida will be hosting for the first time since 2003. 

For more information on the festival, click here. 

First published on January 24, 2023 / 3:14 PM

