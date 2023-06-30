NEXT Weather: Summer heat with scattered afternoon storms

MIAMI - Friday got off to a warm, dry start with temperatures in the low 80s across South Florida.

Highs climb to the low 90s in the afternoon and it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s. Scattered storms will develop with the potential for heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds.

There is a low risk of rip currents at the beach and the UV index is extreme. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters.

What to expect NEXT Weather

This weekend an easterly breeze develops and scattered storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday. The steering flow will be lighter and hence, the slow-moving storms may lead to localized flooding. Highs will remain near normal in the low 90s and it will feel like the 100s when you factor in the high humidity.

Early next week, on Monday and Tuesday, we continue with this typical Summertime pattern. Highs in the low 90s with the potential for passing storms through the Fourth of July.

Tropics are quiet NEXT Weather

It's relatively quiet in the Tropics as we end the month of June. The National Hurricane Center is only monitoring one disturbance located a couple of hundred miles to the south-southeast of Bermuda.

This system is expected to develop into a broad area of low pressure during the next couple of days as it moves northeastward. However, upper-level winds do not appear conducive for additional development into a tropical or subtropical cyclone.

The National Hurricane Center is giving this trough of low pressure a low potential, a 10% chance, of development.