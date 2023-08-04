Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Steamy sun with mid-day showers

By Lissette Gonzalez

MIAMI - Welcome to Friday and when it comes to our weather rinse and repeat.

Another round of storms is expected, similar to Thursday. Some rain will be possible in the morning through midday. The storm chance is likely highest in the afternoon into the evening. Heavy downpours and flooding are possible.

Highs soar to the low 90s. It will feel like the 100s.

Dip in wet weather  NEXT Weather

Scattered storms around Saturday as there will be enough moisture around. Since the steering flow will be lighter, slow-moving storms may lead to localized flooding. Storms will be pushing inland late Saturday due to the onshore flow.

Sunday the storm coverage will likely not be as widespread, so it will be hotter with highs near mid-90s. It will feel like the triple digits.

Heat advisories may be issued. 

