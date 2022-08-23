Watch CBS News
Local News

NEXT Weather: Spotty showers with high temps

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast for Tuesday 8/23/22 6AM
NEXT Weather forecast for Tuesday 8/23/22 6AM 02:15

MIAMI - Mainly dry this early Tuesday morning as folks head to the polls to vote. Don't leave the umbrella at home though.

Although the rain chance isn't high today, spotty showers and a few storms may pop up late morning and around midday.

The rain will then move inland and to the West coast this afternoon. Warm start with low 80s.

Highs climb to the low 90s and it will feel like the 100s across much of South Florida this afternoon.

Moisture will begin to increase Wednesday and rain chances will begin to rise.

Late week on Thursday and Friday the rain chance is higher with the potential for more storms and downpours. 

This weekend another surge of moisture will lead to a very juicy, unstable atmosphere. Storms likely Saturday and Sunday with the potential for heavy downpours and flooding.  

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on August 23, 2022 / 8:33 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.