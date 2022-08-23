NEXT Weather: Spotty showers with high temps

MIAMI - Mainly dry this early Tuesday morning as folks head to the polls to vote. Don't leave the umbrella at home though.

Although the rain chance isn't high today, spotty showers and a few storms may pop up late morning and around midday.

The rain will then move inland and to the West coast this afternoon. Warm start with low 80s.

Highs climb to the low 90s and it will feel like the 100s across much of South Florida this afternoon.

Moisture will begin to increase Wednesday and rain chances will begin to rise.

Late week on Thursday and Friday the rain chance is higher with the potential for more storms and downpours.

This weekend another surge of moisture will lead to a very juicy, unstable atmosphere. Storms likely Saturday and Sunday with the potential for heavy downpours and flooding.