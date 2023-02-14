NEXT Weather: Partly sunny with ocean breeze

MIAMI - Another chilly morning for South Florida before the ocean breeze returns in the afternoon. As the wind turns northeast Tuesday afternoon clouds will move through the area but it will remain dry.

After temperatures climb to near 80 degrees, lows will only drop into the upper 60s, about 10 degrees warmer than Tuesday morning.

A little warmer and humid NEXT Weather

The ocean breeze continues for the rest of the week so each day temperatures may be a few degrees warmer with the humidity being just a little higher. Eventually, a few showers develop and will move quickly through the area with the breeze. Highs by the end of the week will be in the middle 80s.

As the breeze continues out of the east for the rest of the week the rip current risk will increase as well. By the end of the week, a high risk of rip currents is expected on the Atlantic Beaches.

The next cold front arrives this weekend bringing a stronger northeast wind with it. That will keep temperatures in the 70s each afternoon. Quick moving showers are possible on both Saturday and Sunday.