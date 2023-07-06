NEXT Weather: Hot & steamy, another Heat Advisory issued

MIAMI - Another Heat Advisory has been issued for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. as temperatures plus humidity will make it feel like it is between 105 and 109 degrees before storms develop and move inland.

Thursday morning's temperatures hovered in the lower 80s with heat index values staying just above 90 degrees. A very warm start for the area with just a few showers in the Gulf and off the Atlantic coast.

Week's end NEXT Weather

Showers and storms will develop along the sea breeze in the afternoon which will provide some relief from the heat briefly before they push inland. Temperatures will remain above 90 degrees before interior thunderstorms move back east through the metro areas this evening. Gusty downpours will drop temperatures back into the 80s where they will stay overnight.

A southwest wind develops Friday leading to more showers and storms over the east coast earlier in the afternoon. This may lead to slightly cooler temperatures with the widespread storms for much of the afternoon.

Sunday outlook NEXT Weather

The weekend starts stormy but ends with Saharan dust spreading overhead. Hazy sunshine and limited storms Sunday will push high temperatures into the middle 90s by Sunday and Monday.

The dust moving across the Atlantic is helping to keep the tropics quiet with nothing expected to develop over the next 7 days.