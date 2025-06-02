Heavy rainfall may lead to localized flooding across South Florida on Monday and Tuesday

The NEXT Weather Team has issued NEXT Weather Alert Days for Monday and Tuesday due to the potential for flooding from scattered showers and storms with heavy downpours.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has placed Broward and most of Miami-Dade under a marginal risk of severe weather. Heavy rain with strong wind gusts, lightning and hail possible. Broward and Miami-Dade counties are under a level 2 out of 4 risk for flooding.

Severe weather outlook NEXT Weather

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says some forecast models hint at several inches of rainfall possible over the next few days.

On Monday, most of the rain activity will occur between noon and 10 p.m. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

On Tuesday, the most active period will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Heavy rainfall over the next few days. NEXT Weather

On Wednesday, the chance of rain is 70% with showers and possibly thunderstorms. Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s. Winds will be out of the southeast around 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

On Thursday, there is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be mostly cloudy, with highs near 85 degrees. Friday will be partly sunny, showers and thunderstorms are possible.

The weekend will be mostly sunny, with a 40% chance of rain on Saturday and a 30% chance of rain on Sunday.