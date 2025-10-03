Flash flooding possible in South Florida on Friday

Heavy rain, flash flooding possible across South Florida on Friday

The NEXT Weather Team has issued a Next Weather Alert Day for Friday due to the risk of flash flooding.

A low pressure system off the east coast of South Florida is generating waves of storms moving across the region. These storms will drop several inches of rain in several bands.

Heavy rains on Thursday have saturated the grounds, which will cause further rains to pile up and create a flash flooding threat.

The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Level 1 out of 4 Flash Flooding Risk for most of the metroplex.

The rains are part of a multi-day event that will cause several inches of cumulative rain across both Broward and Miami-Dade counties.