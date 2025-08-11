Fire at Newport Beachside Hotel in Sunny Isles contained; no injuries reported

A Monday afternoon fire at the Newport Beachside Hotel and Resort was brought under control after crews battled flames and heavy smoke coming from an external garbage chute, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

The blaze was reported shortly after 2 p.m. at the high-rise hotel on Collins Avenue and Northeast 163rd Street.

Fire officials said the fire appeared to be contained to the chute, but crews remained on scene to ventilate the building and search each floor for possible fire extension.

No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation.

Flames and smoke seen along side of building

Video posted to social media showed flames racing up the side of the hotel and smoke pouring from the chute.

Part of the building is under construction, and fire officials said debris was being funneled through a makeshift chute.

"Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived on a heavy fire showing on the outside of the high-rise building," an MDFR spokesperson said.

"They immediately went to work to extinguish the fire, but the concern was the smoke that migrated into the structure, so we had to conduct a lot of searches and also ventilate the building as well."

Officials said residents and guests were evacuated after heavy smoke filled parts of the structure. Crews also found a mattress smoldering on the sixth floor.

Witnesses describe shock at blaze

Many people staying at the hotel, which operates largely as a timeshare, were outside after the evacuation. Most were tourists visiting South Florida.

A resident who lives across from the Newport Beachside said the fire was a reminder of how quickly danger can develop.

"It's always concerning, because, you know, I don't think people pay attention a lot of times," the resident said. "The smallest little miscue can throw everything off and you're talking with lives. It's not just the building itself."

Investigation ongoing

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they are still working to determine exactly what sparked the blaze.

Parts of the building remain under construction and investigators are focusing on that area as they look into the cause.