Teen nearly killed by hit-run driver speaks out as police release new surveillance video

MIAMI - A teenager who was nearly killed by a hit-and-run driver this past summer is speaking out as Miami-Dade police release new surveillance video of the accident and a new image of the car that was involved.

CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench spoke with the 18-year-old victim, Gallihano Constant, at the Miami apartment where he lives and where his mother has been taking care of him.

Constant said he was hospitalized for 22 days following the accident at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

"I don't remember anything," he said. "I blanked out when I was hit and went into a coma. I was on my way home from work at an Amazon warehouse where I am an associate. I was knocked unconscious and when I woke up, it hurt."

The new surveillance video shows what happened at 1:59 a.m. on July 15th at N.W. 35TH Ave. and N.W. 103rd St. Constant was going eastbound on his scooter when police say the westbound car made a left turn and struck him.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Angel Rodriguez said police were looking for a 2007 or newer model Toyota Corolla SE that may have extensive damage.

"We have a special message to those who own body shops," he said. "This vehicle may have extensive damage to the right side and may have damage to the right fender, passenger door and the passenger side mirror may have come off. We don't understand why this person fled the scene. This is one thing that concerns is that the person did not stop and the victim could have been killed. If you are involved in a traffic accident and you remain on the scene, this basically amounts something civil in nature."

Constant has trouble moving his left arm and problems walking and even eating.

Constant said, "I had facial injuries and I have broken bones and my wrist was broken as well and I needed surgery on my knee and my hip as well. It has been hard. I had to learn how to walk and use my left hand and I have also had trouble chewing so I have had to learn how to eat and walk again."

He said, "I am alive and that is what I care about. He took off. It was she or he, I am not sure. Maybe they took off because they were scared. I don't blame them but they could have stayed. I hope this video will help find the person so we have a conversation with this person and find out why didn't they stop."

Constant also had a message for the public.

"Just report it if you know anything about the car. Let us know so we can talk to that person."

Constant did not seem bitter about the accident.

He also said he hoped to go back to work in November but will need months of therapy.

Anyone with information should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).