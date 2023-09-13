Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami-Dade police seek hit-and-run driver who struck, critically injured moped rider

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- Police on Wednesday asked for the public's help to find the hit-and-run driver who crashed into a moped in northwest Miami-Dade two months ago, critically wounding the rider.

Investigators have released surveillance camera footage of the crash that occurred shortly before 2 a.m. on July 15 at NW 103rd Street and 35th Avenue and that left Gallihano Constant, 18, fighting for his life.

Accident scene
The scene after a moped rider was struck in July in northwest Miami-Dade.  CBS News Miami

Constant said he was on his scooter and headed home from his job at an Amazon warehouse when a 2007 or newer model Toyota Corolla SE collided into him before driving away from the scene.

"I had injuries facial and (a) hurt wrist," he said, adding that he now has "trouble walking and (using) my hand."

The victim said he was hospitalized for 22 days, and now wants the driver to come forward.

"I am alive," he said. "They probably left because they were scared (about) what happened. They should have stayed."

Police said they need someone with information about the case to come forward.

"One incident like this is just one too many," police Detective Angel Rodriguez said. "It concerns us all, not just the department but as a community."

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call police at 305-471-8477

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on September 13, 2023 / 1:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.