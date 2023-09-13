Miami-Dade police seek hit-and-run driver who struck, critically injured moped rider

MIAMI -- Police on Wednesday asked for the public's help to find the hit-and-run driver who crashed into a moped in northwest Miami-Dade two months ago, critically wounding the rider.

Investigators have released surveillance camera footage of the crash that occurred shortly before 2 a.m. on July 15 at NW 103rd Street and 35th Avenue and that left Gallihano Constant, 18, fighting for his life.

The scene after a moped rider was struck in July in northwest Miami-Dade. CBS News Miami

Constant said he was on his scooter and headed home from his job at an Amazon warehouse when a 2007 or newer model Toyota Corolla SE collided into him before driving away from the scene.

"I had injuries facial and (a) hurt wrist," he said, adding that he now has "trouble walking and (using) my hand."

The victim said he was hospitalized for 22 days, and now wants the driver to come forward.

"I am alive," he said. "They probably left because they were scared (about) what happened. They should have stayed."

Police said they need someone with information about the case to come forward.

"One incident like this is just one too many," police Detective Angel Rodriguez said. "It concerns us all, not just the department but as a community."

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call police at 305-471-8477