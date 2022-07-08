Mets maul Marlins 10-0

NEW YORK - J.D. Davis hit his first major league grand slam, James McCann launched a three-run homer and the New York Mets routed the Miami Marlins 10-0 on Thursday night behind a splendid start from Trevor Williams.

Davis set a career-high with five RBIs and Williams (2-5) pitched seven innings of two-hit ball as the NL East leaders won easily in the opener of a four-game series to improve to 6-2 against Miami this season.

Starling Marte and Davis each had three of New York's 12 hits. Davis also scored three times and combined with McCann to give the Mets eight RBIs from the bottom two spots in their batting order.

"Hitting is contagious from a team standpoint," McCann said. "It's not just one guy or two guys in the lineup getting the job done. If you look across the season it's been a different guy really every day. "

Davis scored on Brandon Nimmo's double in the third to put New York in front and delivered an RBI single in the fourth. McCann followed with his second home run of the season, connecting off starter Daniel Castano (1-2) to make it 6-0.

"I was just looking for a pitch," McCann said. "Elevate (and) I could do some damage on, and drive it into the outfield. I got one and was able to do that."

Davis came up with the bases loaded in the fifth and hammered a hanging breaking ball from reliever Jimmy Yacabonis over the left-field wall.

"Pretty excited to get my first grand slam," said Davis, who thought his last one came in college. "That was my first pro one, so that's pretty cool."

Williams, a long reliever and spot starter, struck out seven, walked none, and retired 13 straight batters during one stretch.

"It seemed like he had pretty good stuff early on," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "He's not a guy who throws the ball in the middle of the plate much. He's going to be on both edges. You've got to get him up in the zone. You've got to try to get him in the middle. If you're chasing edges at all you're going to be in for a little bit of a long day. So he kind of kept us off balance."

Jake Reed worked two innings to finish the two-hitter. It was the Mets' 12th shutout this year, tied with the New York Yankees for most in the majors.

The Mets scored in double digits for the ninth time and won their fourth in five games overall.

Castano was tagged for six runs - five earned - and nine hits in four innings. His ERA rose from 2.42 to 3.60.

"I thought he was making pitches," Mattingly said. "Obviously the three-run homer hurt him and drove his pitch count up."